New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.00

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 20818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a market cap of £5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.96.

About New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.