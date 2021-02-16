New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.38% of New Relic worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

