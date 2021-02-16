New Relic (NEWR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/5/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.

2/5/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/5/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/5/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEWR traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

