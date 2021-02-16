NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.52. 6,003,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,161,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97.
About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.