NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.52. 6,003,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,161,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get NewAge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the third quarter worth $46,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.