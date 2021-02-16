Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.18. 221,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 83,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

