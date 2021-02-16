Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $30.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,779. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

