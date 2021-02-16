Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330,702 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Newmont worth $152,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 463,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

