Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Newmont worth $206,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

