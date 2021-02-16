Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NEM stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

