Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 9.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,039,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 836,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)
Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.