Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 9.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,039,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 836,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newpark Resources by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 146.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

