News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of News worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

