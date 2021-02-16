Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $22.36 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

