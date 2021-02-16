Newton 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.62 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Newton has traded 100.7% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

