Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits Market Cap of $52,322.50

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $52,322.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.