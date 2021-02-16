Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

NEXA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 200,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

