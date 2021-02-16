Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.34

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.34 and last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.