Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Plans $0.26 Annual Dividend

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 200,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

