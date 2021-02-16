NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.20

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 60344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

