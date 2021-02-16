Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post earnings per share of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.23 and the highest is $6.64. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $17.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 332,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

