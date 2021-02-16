Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

