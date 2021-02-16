NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $368,978.25 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $368,978.25 and $16,371.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.63 or 0.01439369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00480105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

