Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $726.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 726.40 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 125096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £662.36 million and a PE ratio of -263.70.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.