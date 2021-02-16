NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

