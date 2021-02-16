NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.83 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

