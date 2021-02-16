NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

