NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.60.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

