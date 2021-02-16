NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.