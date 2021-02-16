NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,827 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

