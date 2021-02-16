NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $175.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

