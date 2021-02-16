NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 481.2 days.

Shares of NXDCF opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. NEXTDC has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

