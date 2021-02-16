NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 332.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,069 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.