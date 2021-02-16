NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

