Nexus Hits Market Capitalization of $46.16 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $46.16 million and $638,407.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,756,301 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.