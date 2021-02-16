NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 999,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

