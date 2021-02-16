NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.86% of NICE worth $152,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NICE by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.83.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

