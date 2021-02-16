Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.00

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $751.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

