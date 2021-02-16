Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Update

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 28,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 71,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

