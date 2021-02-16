Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 11,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

