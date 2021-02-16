NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.30% of NIKE worth $2,892,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. 87,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.