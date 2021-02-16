Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Shares Up 25.6%

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shot up 25.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.63. 951,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 190,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on NINE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

