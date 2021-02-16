Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 84,078 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 179.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.