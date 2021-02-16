Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 37,033 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

CTVA stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

