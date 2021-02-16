Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 90,895 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.63% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

