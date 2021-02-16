Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

UEPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

