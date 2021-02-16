Ninety One UK Ltd Has $12.05 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amdocs by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,054,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after buying an additional 254,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

