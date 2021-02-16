Ninety One UK Ltd Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.