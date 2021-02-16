Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.97 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,248 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.78% of NMI worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 51.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NMI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NMI by 490.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

