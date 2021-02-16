Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.78 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.