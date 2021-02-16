Ninety One UK Ltd Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 558.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.60.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

