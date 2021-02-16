Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $318.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

